Liberia: ILO reiterates commitment to support employment projects

The Senior Specialist for Employers Activities at the International Labor Organization (ILO) based in Dakar, Senegal has reiterated the UN agency’s support to the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) to enhance employment opportunities in the country.Julie Kazagui stated that the ILO’s support is intended to buttress government’s effort to create greater opportunities for Liberian women and men to gain access to decent employment and incomes to enhance the coverage for effectiveness of social protection for all.

Kazagui made the statement Tuesday at the launch of Employers Guide on Industrial Relations in Liberia held at the Chamber of Commerce on Capitol Hill in the capital Monrovia.

According to her, the ILO works alongside governments and employees, including employers’ organizations which are strong and independent to represent and promote the private sector.

She noted that the ILO can help to build capacities of employees both in the public and private sectors to improve the manpower development of the country.

Kazagui stressed that strengthening the capacity of the LCC is critical to providing the necessary services to its members in the field of labor laws and industrial relations.