Liberia is drowning, Speaker tells visiting Chinese Parliamentarians

In view of the prevailing economic crisis in Liberia, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers has told a vising Chinese parliamentary delegation that the country is drowning economically and needs urgent help.He made the assertion during a high level forum with the Chinese delegation headed by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Wu Weihua held during the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday.

The Speaker said Liberia can be compared to a nation that is in ‘deep waters’ and on the verge of collapse.and is in search of a lifesaver or lifeguard to be salvaged.

He expressed optimism that China could rescue Liberia owing to the fact that Beijing is a trusted ally who has always stood by Monrovia in trying times, and cited several instances including the Ebola disease outbreak.

Speaker Chambers emphasized that for Liberia to wake up from its current economic nightmare, it needs support from all of its bilateral partners including China.

He at the same time reaffirmed Liberia’s support for the One-China Policy.

At the end of the session, the Liberian and Chinese Parliaments signed documents of cooperation from which Liberia stands to benefit hugely.

According to Speaker Chambers, the delegation’s visit also focused on the exchange of views and parliamentary rudiments, among others.

In earlier remarks, the head of the Chinese delegation, Mr. Wu Weihua, applauded the Liberian government for the warm reception accorded them, and assured China’s commitment to the bilateral ties between the two countries.

At the end of the forum, Mr. Wi Weihua provided 500,000 Chinese Yuan, equivalent to US$75,000 to support the workings of both the House of Representatives and Senate.