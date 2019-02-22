Liberia, Israel to discuss investment

Liberia President Dr. George Manneh Weah,at the head of a high-level government delegation, departed the country on Friday, February 22, 2019 for a four-day official visit to the State of Israel.The visit is in honor of an invitation extended the Liberian leader by the Government and people of Israel.

While in Israel, President Weah will hold discussions with Israel’s President and Prime Minister Mr. Reuven Rivlin and Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu respectively, focusing on the creation of investment

opportunities in the agriculture, health, security and energy sectors by Israeli financiers.

According to the Presidential Press Secretary, the Liberian leader will also participate in a traditional and cultural “Tree Planting” ceremony, an historic event for every visiting President or Head of

State to Israel.

Officials accompanying President Weah include the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gbehzohngar Findley, Minister of National Defense, Daniel Ziankahn, Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mogana Flomo, and the Minister of Lands, Mines & Energy. Gesler Murray.

Others are Minister of Health, Whilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Head of the National Investment Commission, Molewuleh Gray and Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee.

While the Liberian Leader is away, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel F. McGill will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor and via telephone conversation with the President.