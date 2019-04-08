Liberia, Japan ink $2.7m health grant

The governments of Liberia and Japan have signed a $2.7 million grant agreement geared towards supporting the Liberian health sector.The signing ceremony took place on Monday, April 8th in the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley signed on behalf of the Liberian government, while the Japanese Ambassador to the country, Tsutomu Himeno signed for the Japanese government.

The Japanese grant will help provide medical equipment for major health facilities across the country to build a resilient health sector.