Liberia leader fetes U-15 girls for winning US football tourney

President George Weah has congratulated the ‘LEAD Monrovia Football Academy Under-15 girls football team’ for emerging champions in the just-ended ‘Target USA Cup’ tournament held in the United States.“I am pleased to congratulate the ‘LEAD Monrovia Football Academy Under-15 Girls soccer team’ for their splendid performance while representing Liberia at the just-ended ‘Target USA Cup’ tournament held in the United States; and for emerging as Champions of the competition,” the Liberian leader said in a message to the female team.

President Weah said the Government and People of Liberia are “very proud of this achievement and truly grateful for the level of pride it has brought to our Nation.”

“This feat signifies the rich talents our youths possess, and their ability to harness those talents when given the opportunity. It also serves as an embodiment of resilience, hard-work and discipline,” the President noted.

Dr. Weah observed that the “victory of our girls further renews our vigor” as a Government to invest more in our youths through the establishment of more youth-based programs that will cultivate the talents of young people, thereby laying a solid foundation for the future generation.

“As we celebrate this milestone accomplishment, I’d like to also extend profound thanks and gratitude to the Government and people of the United States; as well as the organizers of the ‘Target USA Cup’ tournament for affording our Liberian Under-15 team the opportunity to gain international exposure by participating in this competition.

“Special thanks also go to the leadership of the Monrovia Football Academy, the trainers and coaches for their role in preparing the girls for this contest. We are truly gratified by the level of discipline, sportsmanship and preparedness the girls exhibited during the tournament. They are truly our Nation’s pride and once again, Congratulations to the girls!” he said.