Liberia moves in to rescue trapped miners

Days after 45 illicit miners were trapped in the Kartee Gold mine in Gboanipea located ten kilometers from Tappita District in Nimba County in northeastern Liberia, county authorities are for the first time venturing into the area.According to Nimba County Inspector Reginald Mehn, an official rescue team is moving into the disaster area today with yellow machines to dig out the mud that has buried the local miners.

The County authorities’ decision follows the withdrawal of traditional mask dancers known as ‘country devils’ who were earlier deployed in the area to halt further intrusion into the mines. During the deployment of the mask dancers,search for survivors of the mudslide was launched.

Mehn told DPA via telephone Thursday that five dead bodies have been recovered and one survivor rescued on Tuesday, February 12.

The remaining 39 miners are feared dead as there has been no contact with any of them since the incident.

According to Nimba County Superintendent Dorr Cooper, 100,000 illicit miners some of whom are armed, have intruded the mines in what has been described as a ‘gold rush’.

She said 12 miners had earlier lost their lives in the same area prior to last Saturday’s incident.

Central government is yet to officially comment on the incident.