Liberia: MRU secretariat extols Liberia over June 7 assembly

The Mano River Union Secretariat has joined other international bodies like ECOWAS, African Union and United Nations in commending the Government and people of Liberia for the peaceful conduct of an assembly to petition the government on June 7.”We believe the last few weeks may have been amongst the most trying and tested times since the elections which ushered in the Government of the Coalition for Democratic Change 18 months ago,” the MRU noted.

It can be recalled that a group of Liberians under the banner Council of Patriots (CoP) last Friday assembled on the grounds of the Capitol Building in Monrovia to deliver a petition to the Government on various issues of concern to them in Liberia.

In a statement released in Monrovia, MRU Secretary General Ambassador Medina A. Wesseh called on all stakeholders to “put Liberia above every parochial and political interest and work together to preserve the peace and stability of the country.”

The MRU is an economic bloc comprising Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire.

“All must ensure stability for economic activities and development to take place and be sustained,” the MRU statement pointed out.

It indicated that the Union has over the months endeavoured to engage all regional and sub-regional actors to continue to keep the focus on maintaining the country’s fragile peace.

The MRU assured Liberians that it will continue to encourage the government of President George Weah to remain resolute in upholding the constitution, nurturing democracy and strengthening governance institutions.

President Weah, in a special statement on Tuesday, June 11, assured Liberians of the protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms, stating that his leadership will continue to protect the fundamental rights of all Liberians irrespective of their political affiliation, tribe or religion.

The Liberian leader further expressed satisfaction in the growth and development of the country’s democracy, stressing that “Liberians have proven to be mature, resilient and strong.”