Liberia newspapers headline Lassa Fever outbreak, fuel shortage

The Lassa Fever outbreak and gasoline shortage that has hit the country dominate the headlines in the Thursday, February 13 editions of Liberian newspapers.The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has disclosed that between January 1 and February 10, 2020, Lassa Fever has killed 14 persons in Liberia.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Tuesday, NPHIL Deputy Director General for Technical Services, Madam Jane Maccauley, revealed that since the beginning of this year there have been 30

confirmed cases of the disease of which the 14 above mentioned persons have died.

The NEWS newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: “Lassa Fever Kills 14 Persons…In Liberia: Deputy NPHIL Boss Discloses.

Another story that captured the headlines in the Thursday editions of Liberian newspapers is the gasoline shortage that has hit the country giving rise to difficulty on the part of citizens to access transport vehicles.

As the gasoline crisis intensifies, motorists can be seen standing in queues for hours to purchase the product.

This story was published by the Daily Observer and Inquirer as their front page banner headlines, while the NEWS newspaper published it on its back page. The Daily Observer published it under the title: APM Terminal Rejects Vessels Rescheduling Allegation, while the Inquirer:published it under the headline: Aminata Boss Gives Reason For Gasoline Shortage. The NEWS newspaper, on its part,, published it under the title: Gas Shortage Impedes Legislative Functions.

Other headlines in the Thursday editions of Liberian newspapers include: CDC Postpones Retreat To March 6 & 7… Points To Current Gasoline Situation (The NEWS & Inquirer); President Weah Vows To

Prioritize AFL Soldiers, Family Members’ Welfare (Daily Observer); 12 Health Facilities to Access Solar Energy …Under UNDP’s Solar For Health Project (Daily Observer).