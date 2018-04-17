Liberia participates in African Land Forces Summit

High ranking officials of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) are participating in the 2018 Edition of the

African Land Forces Summit, which opened on Monday in Abuja.The Chief of Army Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, is heading the Liberian delegation. Other members of the Liberian delegation are Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun Williams and Command Sergeant Major Cooper Manqueh.

According to a statement from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the African Land Forces Summit provides an

important venue where participants from the African Continent have candid discussions, share experiences and lessons learned, discuss and develop cooperative solutions and solidify relationships.

“Liberia stands to benefit from the partnership and relationships with other countries as well as shared experiences on how some countries are combating security challenges and the way forward, most

importantly, networking”, Liberia’s Chief of Army Staff, Major General Johnson said of the Summit as far as the country’s benefit is concerned.

The 2018 Summit is Liberia’s second participation, the first being the last edition in Malawi where now Defense Minister, then Chief of Army Staff Daniel Dee Ziahkahn, Jr. represented the country.

The Summit’s maiden edition took place in the American cities of Washington, DC and Fort Benning, George in 2010. Since then, subsequent editions have been held on the African Continent, including the 2012 Edition in Kampala, Uganda.

Others are the 2015 Edition in Dakar, Senegal, the 2016 Edition in Arusha, Tanzania, the 2017 Edition in Lilongwe, Malawi and now the 2018 Edition being held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The four-day 2018 African Land Forces Summit, which is the Sixth Edition of the Summit, is being co-hosted by the Nigerian and United States Armies and it has the theme “Unity Is Strength: Combating Africa’s Security Challenges”.