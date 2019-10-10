Liberia’ president extols US’ support for democracy

Liberia’s President George Manneh Weah, has commended the United States for its substantial support towards his country’s democratization and peace over the years.In his remarks when a visiting US congressional delegation paid a courtesy call on him at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs office, the Liberian leader underscored the United States’ continued efforts in strengthening Liberia’s democracy and maintaining peace.

He said Liberia holds the United States in high esteem as a traditional friend and one of Liberia’s biggest development partners, adding, “We, Liberians, cherish our historic ties with the United States and are proud of your support”

He assured the delegation of his government’s full commitment to the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets and the maintenance of peace and security.

In remarks, the head of delegation, Congressman David Price of North Carolina, thanked President Weah for the warm welcome accorded them, and said the team was happy to be in Liberia.

He informed President Weah that the congressional delegation has been coming to Liberia since 2007 as part of efforts to hold talks with government officials on issues of governance.

Congressman Price intimidated that they held discussions with the leadership of the National Legislature on legislative accountability and transparency.

He also spoke of the delegation’s involvement with Liberia during the Ebola plague that left Liberia economically off-guard.

The delegation’s mission to Liberia is to promote responsive, effective government and to strengthen democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies.

Central to their work is peer-to-peer cooperation to build technical expertise in partner legislatures and enhance accountability, transparency, legislative independence, access to information, and government oversight.

In 2006, the House Democracy Partnership initiated a legislative partnership with the Legislature of Liberia to deepen bilateral relations and foster collaboration between U.S. and Liberian legislators on issues common to both countries.

Members of the delegation include Representative David Price of North Carolina, Representative Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Representative Barbara Lee of California, Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado, and Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The Liberian Government officials who attended the meeting included Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, Minister of State of for Presidential, Affairs Nathaniel McGill; Legal Advisor, Cllr. Archibald Bernard; Security Advisor, Jefferson Karmo and Economic Advisor Charles Bright, according to an executive mansion press statement issued here Thursday.