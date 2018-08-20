Liberia press headlines president’s call for reconciliation, appointed supreme court justice

President Weah calling for reconciliation and newly appointed supreme court justice assuring commitment to provide needed servicesdominate the headlines in the Monday, August 20 editions of Liberian newspapers.President George Manneh Weah has called on Liberians to reconcile their differences and help move Liberia forward.

Speaking at the weekend at a peace festival celebrating 15 years of peace in the port City of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, Presiden Weah said reconciliation is the essence of maintaining peace and must not be taken lightly.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: Weah Calls Fpr Reconciliation At Peace Festival.

The newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Joseph Nagbe has told members of the Liberian Senate that he will nit be a weak associate justice.

Nagbe , a sitting Senator who was nominated by President Weah to replace retired Justice Philip Banks, told his colleagues over the weekend that he will contribute to the rule of law on which the foundation of peace is sustained.

The Inquirer newspaper published this story as its front page banner headline under the caption: ‘I Will Not Be A Weak Justice …Senator Nagbe Asserts, while the NEWS newspaper published it as its back page banner headline under the title: “I’ll Not Be Weak…Associate Justice Designate Asserts. The Daily Observer, for its part, published it on

its back page under the caption: “I Will Neither Be a Weak, Nor a

Wicked Justice.”

