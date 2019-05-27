Liberia protest organisers told to abandon demo

With about 11 days to the planned June 7 protest, Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie has appealed to organizers of the protest to abandon their quest in the name of peace.The Senate Pro Tempore made the appeal at the weekend following a meeting with a high power delegation of the United Nations, the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The delegation at the weekend met with the leaderships of House of Representative and Senate to discuss some important issues relating to Liberia in particular and Africa in general.

Speaking to Legislative Reporters after their meeting and discussions about many national issues, the Liberian Senate Pro Tempore said the meeting was a routine visit paid by ambassadors of those institutions.

“We spoke on international issues, regional issues and national issues.”

Senate Pro Tempore Chie said, “we spoke on wide range of national issues; yes, I am calling on those who want to protest to stop their protest and give government some time to address those issues.”

According to him, some of those issues raised require time to be addressed, and that if time is given to the Liberian government, things will get better.

He said issues like the security, economy, and other issues are not something that can be discussed in just few days and quick solution be provided.

Also addressing journalists after the meeting, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers said, “We do not want Liberia be to plunged into what it was before”

“Anybody with good intention who have been able to see that as an opportunity to proffer whatever they wanted to proffer, I don’t think that opportunity will ever be experienced again,” Speaker Chambers added.

As it stands, dialogue and meetings are being held to ensure that that the planned June 7 protest does not work; while on the other hand, the planners are determined to hit the streets with their protest which they say will be peaceful.

Article 17 of the Liberian constitution says all citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and petition their government for their common good.