Liberia, Qatar news agencies enter bilateral deal

The Liberia News Agency (LINA) and its counterpart in Qatar has signed a bilateral agreement intended to reinforce partnership through knowledge and culture sharing and also the provision of logistical support.Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe signed on behalf of the Liberia News Agency, while the Charges d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar, Omai Al-Ali, signed on behalf of the Qatar News Agency in the conference room of the Ministry of Information on Monday.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister Nagbe noted that the bilateral agreement will facilitate an exchange of technical and cultural support between LINA and the Qatar News Agency.

He added that the both news agencies will supply each other with news contents in an effort to further strengthen bilateral ties between them.

For his part, the Charge d’Affaires of the Qatari Embassy near Monrovia, Al-Ali, lauded the government of Liberia for the mutual bilateral relationship existing between the two countries.

Al-Ali hoped to see more of such agreements between Liberia and Qatar aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.