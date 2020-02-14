Liberia quarantine 71 passengers from China

The acting Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Masoka Fallah, has confirmed the quarantine of 71 travelers who just returned from China.Dr. Fallah told APA Friday that the quarantine of the travelers who are Liberian and Chinese nationals, is part of measures instituted at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to prevent the Coronavirus from entering Liberia.

He said the quarantined travelers who are at three Precautionary Observation Centers (POCs), are being monitored and examined regularly to ascertain whether they have any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Dr, Fallah said these travelers will be at the observation centers for 14 days, which is the standard incubation period of the Coronavirus, before being allowed to go to their respective homes.

The NPHIL official said the Liberian government is determined to prevent the Coronavirus from entering Liberia.

Dr. Fallah said the Ministry of Health and NPHIL have enhanced screening measures at several key ports of entry including RIA, the Freeport of Monrovia where ships dock, Bo Waterside, the border with neighboring Sierra Leone, as well as Ganta and Loguattuo borders in Nimba County whuch borders neighboring La Cote d’Ivoire.

He called on Liberians to take preventive measures serious and avoid traveling to China for now.