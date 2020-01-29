Liberia records 77 students quarantined in China over coronavirus

Reports say seventy-seven Liberian students in China have reportedly been quarantined in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in that country.The acting Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah, told Editors at a press conference Tuesday that Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh made the disclosure during a high level strategic meeting of health stakeholders with key government ministries and partners.

The Liberian students who are residing in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the Coronavirus, are said to be among millions of Chinese in the city whose movements in that city have been restricted.

According to report, the 77 Liberian students are said to be wearing masks in their respective residences so that they cannot contract the virus.

Meanwhile, parents of the 77 students are said to be pressurizing the government to bring back their children.

Dr. Fallah quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Fahnbulleh as saying there are currently 417 Liberian students that the government can account for in China, of which 77 are in Wuhan City.

The death toll from the virus in China is said to have increased to `100.