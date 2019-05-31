Liberia records over 700 SGBV cases from January to March 2019

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in its 2019 first quarter Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) statistics has disclosed that there were over 700 reported SGBV cases across the country during the period under review.Addressing the Ministry of Information regular press briefing Thursday, the Deputy Minister for Gender, Alice Johnson Howard, stated that out of the total number of reported SGBV cases, 513 constitutes rape and sodomy (507 female and six male), 25 gang rape (females), 122 physical assaults (115 females and seven males), and 119 sexual assaults (females).

According to Howard, out of the total number of rape cases reported, 44 victims are children below five years, 185 between six to 12 years, while victims from 13 to 17 years constitute 376 cases, and 18 to 25 years 94 cases and 25 years and above constitute 98 cases.

The Gender Ministry statistics show that 630 of the cases reported occurred in Montserrado County, 41 in Grand Gedeh County, 26 in Nimba County, 22 in Bong, 19 in Margibi, 17 in Sinoe, 12 in Grand Bassa, 10 in Grand Kru, nine in Maryland, Lofa County four, five in Rivercess, three in Gbapolu, Bomi one and River Gee County one.

The report, however, indicated that of the GBV cases reported, 19 have been resolved, 76 sent to court, 370 pending in court, 656 medical reports provided, 121 medical reports pending, 656 medical

care provided, 646 medical reports issued, 121 medical reports pending, 216 arrested, 578 pending arrest, and five convicted.