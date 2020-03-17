Liberia records second Coronavirus case

The Liberian Government has announced that a second Liberian has tested positive of the Coronavirus (COVD-19).According to Dr. Masoka Fallah, acting head of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, the second case is a domestic worker of Mr. Nathaniel Blama, the suspended Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) who earlier tested positive of the virus.

The NPHIL acting head said domestic worker Johnny Philips was a primary contact of Mr. Blama when he returned to his residence from Switzerland. He said health authorities are continuing to trace and test several primary and secondary contacts of Mr.Blama upon his return from Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fallah is urging Liberians to continue to observe the health protocols that have been put in place by the NPHIL and Ministry of Health .