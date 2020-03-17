International › APA

Happening now

Liberia records second Coronavirus case

Published on 17.03.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

The Liberian Government has announced that a second Liberian has tested positive of the Coronavirus (COVD-19).According to  Dr. Masoka Fallah, acting head of the National Public Health Institute  of Liberia, the second case is a domestic worker of Mr. Nathaniel Blama,  the suspended Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency  (EPA) who earlier tested positive of the virus.

The NPHIL acting  head said domestic worker Johnny Philips was a primary contact of Mr.  Blama when he returned to his residence from Switzerland. He said health  authorities are continuing to trace and test several primary and  secondary contacts of Mr.Blama upon his return from Switzerland.

Meanwhile,  Dr. Fallah is urging Liberians to continue to observe the health  protocols that have been put in place  by the NPHIL and Ministry of  Health .

