Liberia records third Coronavirus case

Liberia has recorded its third Coronavirus case, health authorities have disclosed.The Ministry of Information in a press statement issued late Friday, quoted the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) as saying that the victim is a 63 year-old woman identified as Linda Ross who traveled to Liberia from one of the Coronavirus affected European countries.

According to the statement, the victim has been taken to the 14 Military Hospital for treatment.

The first two cases are suspended Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Executive Director Nathaniel Blama and his domestic servant.

Meanwhile, the National Muslim Council of Liberia and several Churches have suspended prayer services at Mosques and Churches in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Education has also ordered all schools closed until March 31 to observe the Coronavirus situation.