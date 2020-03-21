International › APA

Happening now

Liberia records third Coronavirus case

Published on 21.03.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Liberia has recorded its third Coronavirus case, health authorities have disclosed.The  Ministry of Information in a press statement issued late Friday, quoted  the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) as saying that  the victim is a 63 year-old woman identified as Linda Ross who traveled  to Liberia from one of the Coronavirus affected European countries.

According to the statement, the victim has been taken to the 14  Military Hospital for treatment.

The  first two cases are suspended Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)  Executive Director Nathaniel Blama and his domestic servant.

Meanwhile,  the National Muslim Council of Liberia and several Churches have  suspended prayer services at Mosques and Churches in a bid to prevent  the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Education has also ordered all  schools closed until March 31 to observe the Coronavirus situation.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top