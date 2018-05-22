Liberia sets sight on ‘single window’ trading system

Liberia is expected to join 19 other African nations in the establishment of a one-stop-shop “single window” policy at the Freeport of Monrovia to ease the challenges traders encounter.To this end, Liberia on Tuesday convened a two-day awareness symposium in collaboration with partners to help develop a roadmap central to trade facilitation and doing business in the country.

Addressing the opening of the symposium in Monrovia on Tuesday, Liberia’s Commerce & Industry Minister Wilson Tarpeh hailed partners from the African Alliance for Electronics Commerce (AAEC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and African Trade Policy Center (ATPC) for selecting his country as a beneficiary in 2018.

Minister Tarpeh said the conference has been convened at a time when the Liberian government is evolving policies and programs that will reduce poverty under its Pro-Poor Agenda.

“I cannot underestimate the importance of the implementation of Single Window in Liberia,” he said.

The WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement Article 12, sub-section 4.1, encourages members to establish or maintain a single window, enable traders to submit documentation and, or data requirements for importation, exportation, or transit of goods through a single entry point to the participating authorities or agencies.

The benefits, according to WTO, cover all spheres of the economy, with importers and exporters benefitting from the reduction in the number of days required to clear goods through a more transparent and predictable process.

Minister Tarpeh claimed that the single window mechanism increases customs revenue through controlled working environment, while commercial banks benefit through the increase in customers, and rise in the amount of funds passing through bank operations.

The commerce minister added: “We have begun this process with other ministries and agencies, and it is no doubt that implementing the National Single Window will entail addressing a lot of issues, including the legal regulatory environment, hard and soft infrastructure, institutional framework, etcetera.”

Mr Mor Talla Diop, the Vice President for Business Development and Promotion at the AACE, said the significance of the seminar is to draw together stakeholders for the purpose of improving foreign trade in Liberia.

“The Single Window is one of the tools used to make international trading more efficient, cost-effective and reduce the cost traders pay for long-stayed goods, AACE vice president for Administration Matthew Soputamit told reporters in an interview on the sidelines of the seminar.

Liberia’s post-WTO Accession Plan seeks to develop through its single window a cross-government website that will open a new era for trade facilitation by providing a single portal for both Liberian and international trade actors to access a full range of resources and standardized services, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The system allows parties involved in trade and logistics to lodge documents with a single entry point to fulfill import, export and transit-related regulatory requirements as suggested in the United Nations Center for the Facilitation of Trade (UNCEFACT’s) Recommendation 33.