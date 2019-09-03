Liberia, Sierra Leone lock horns Wednesday for 2022 football World Cup Qualifier

Published on 03.09.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Liberia’s national team, Lone Star will on Wednesday, September 4, take on the Sierra Leone national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports complex in Monrovia.The return leg will be played in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Sunday, September 8.

According to Liberia’s new national team coach James Peter Butler, nine Liberian professional footballers based abroad have already arrived in the country for Wednesday’s match.

The aggregate winner will progress to the group stage of the World Cup qualifier.

Wednesday’s match is the Englishman Butler’s first game in charge of Lone Star.