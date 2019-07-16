Liberia signs memos to boost transport sector

The Government of Liberia and the Fortescue Mining Company have signed two Memorandums of Understanding to boost Liberia’s Transport Infrastructure.The MOUs signed late Sunday are the Energy Feasibility Study for the modernization of the rail road linking Liberia and Guinea and the E-Government System.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, the Minister of State without Portfolio, Trokon kpui, said road upon construction, by the Company, the modern rail will help boost trade and commerce between Liberia and Guinea.

Minister Kpui said the E-Government System will help digitized most government payments to ensure the promotion of transparency, accountability and efficiency in Government.

In brief remarks at the signing ceremony, President George Weah welcomed the investment and pledged his government’s commitment to the MOU.

Also making remarks at the ceremony, the CEO of Forstecue, Andrew Forrest, pledged the support of the Company to help transform the lives of young people in Liberia.