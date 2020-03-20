Liberia suspends religious gathering until further notce

The National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) has suspended all religious activities for Muslims at mosques to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia.According to the Secretary General of NMCL, Sheikh Akibu Sherif, the suspension of religious activities at various mosques is in line with the ministry of health’s regulation to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Country.

The NMCL Secretary General made the disclosure Thursday at a press conference held at the NMCL headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

He stressed that the council took the decision in compliance with President George Manneh Weah’s pronouncement of cases of the Coronavirus in Liberia and that Liberians should take precautionary

measures.

He ordered all Imams to put in place the necessary preventive measures and report any form of illness to health authorities.

Secretary Sherif pointed out that everything relating to Islamic practices should be suspended until the Coronavirus is eliminated in the country.

He stressed that all Muslims should follow the regulations of washing hands often on a daily basis to avoid the spread of the disease.

Sheriff noted that the presence of the Coronavirus in Liberia is a threat to Muslims to assemble en mass for prayers or other religious activities across the country.

Secretary Sherif is at the same time urging all Liberians to take the preventive measures seriously to contain further spread of the deadly disease, noting that the Ebola experience still remains fresh in the minds of Liberians.