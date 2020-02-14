Liberia to be represented at world’s largest cocoa conference

A Liberian delegation of cocoa corporation leaders, exporters, commercial farmers, policymakers, and regulators will attend the eighth edition of the Chocoa conference and trade fair in Amsterdam, Netherlands, APA can report Friday.The Chocoa is the world’s largest sustainable chocolate trade fair that brings together the entire cocoa supply chain, and it is expected to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from February 19- 23, this year.

The event is intended to ” increase the market, for good cocoa and better chocolate”, and showcase the premium cocoa market opportunity.

According to a statement by officials of the cocoa sector in Liberia, it is the first time that multiple stakeholders in the local industry will attend a cocoa conference of such magnitude, adding that Liberian producers and exporters will have the opportunity to introduce international premium buyers and consumers to the country’s special cocoa.

Liberia is increasingly attracting interest from premium cocoa buyers, the statement said, adding that these types of buyers invest with a longer- term outlook and prioritize impact, including rainforest preservation, organic production, and fair trade for farmers.

The statement said the cocoa conference will host several activities, including the European Market Academy, and a Trade Fair Chocolate maker’s forum.