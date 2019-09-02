Liberia to benefit greatly from MRU power project

The former Finance and Development Planning Minister of Liberia, Amara Konnah, says the TRANSCO CLSG project initiated by the past Government that brings excess electricity from Côte d’Ivoire to Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, is expected to be commissioned in December 2019.Making the disclosure on his social media page, former Minister Konneh said Liberia will get the longest stretch of the transmission lines that will pass through its villages, towns and cities in the country.

According to Konneh, the project will also pass along existing transport infrastructures like the Yekepa to Buchanan railway as well as laterite and asphalt roads in the country.

He said villages and towns that are connected to the railroad by laterite or asphalt roads as part of an agriculture inspired project, will also benefit from the electricity project.

He disclosed that the proposed project will be implemented in phases, with Phase One covering Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties; Phase Two Margibi and Montserrado; and Phase Three feeding Bomi and Cape Mount counties.

He indicated that the Project will help villagers and townspeople to exploit the new opportunity the electricity offers for value addition and improve market access by helping them with new ideas like new crop varieties; support like agricultural extension and fertilizers, finance grants from donors, informal credit, including building regional processing and storage facilities that utilize the additional

electricity.