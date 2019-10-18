Liberia to host first-ever confab of African Bar Association

The African Bar Association (AfBA), will Monday, October 21, host the Annual Conference of African lawyers in Liberia for the first time since the formation of the Bar in 1906.According to the Chairman of the Local organizing committee of the 2019 AfBA conference, Cllr Bima Lansanah, Liberia was chosen to host the conference because Egypt which was initially chosen to host the conference is insecure.

The AfBA is the umbrella organization of legal practitioners on the African Continent.

Cllr. Lansanah further stated that the conference which will be held under the theme: “Tackling Contemporary Issues Facing the African Continent: How Can Lawyers Drive A Renaissance”, will take place from October 21-24 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on the outskirts of the Liberian capital Monrovia.

Cllr. Lansanah indicated that the African Bar requested the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) to host the event which they wholeheartedly accepted despite the challenges.

He asserted that the organizers incorporated regional security into the annual conference which will be two activities into one.

He indicated that the conference is very important because lawyers have impact on legal and political systems as well as the socio-economic system of any country,

The organizer revealed that after the conference there will be a debate on all the issues discussed.

The annual conference will bring together lawyers, political leaders, business executives and other professionals in diverse fields from across the continent and the world to deliberate on issues of critical importance such as promotion and adherence to the rule of law and the role of lawyers in enhancing the socio-economic and political development of the peoples of Africa.

Cllr. Lansanah pointed out that on Monday, October 21, President George Manneh Weah is expected to open the conference and on the same day there will be a workshop for security personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service and Liberia National Fire service as well as other security outfits.

He disclosed that the annual conference will also be attended by military personnel from the United of States of America, Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, and other countries, noting that they are expecting

over 300 lawyers from across the African Continent, as well as from Canada, Germany, and America, among others.

Meanwhile, the organizers are calling on all lawyers in Liberia to make their presence felt, because when a country is hosting the event, the face of the conference is the host, and therefore all lawyers are encouraged to attend this historic occasion.