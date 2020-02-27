Liberia to receive €279m EU budgetary support

The Head of the EU Cooperation Project Section in Monrovia, Theodrus Kasper, has disclosed that the EU has apportioned 279 million Euros as budgetary support for the Liberian Government.The European Union Envoy observed that there are lots of pressing needs for basic social services in Liberia, adding that Liberia has great opportunities it can explore to reduce poverty, increase income and improve food security if only challenges of sustainable management can be addressed.

Kasper made the comments Wednesday when he briefed the EU-Liberia Young Media Professionals at the European Union Delegation Office in Monrovia, stressing that the funding will be used to support Agriculture, Fisheries and other sectors.

He pointed out that EU projects have made considerable impact on human resource development, food sustainability, strengthening Government, ensuring good forest governance, among others.

The EU Cooperation Section Head also said they are passionate about programs that will provide Liberians entry into the job market, setting up concession structures, the expenditure for rural

electrification and addressing potential conflicts that surround land rights, among others.

He noted that Liberia’s Pro-poor Agenda for prosperity and development is enshrined in the National Program been supported by the European Development fund.

The PAPD is guided by four pillars focusing on empowering Liberians through education, health, youth development and social protection, enabling private sector-led economic growth, supporting a peaceful society, and creating an inclusive and accountable public sector, he indicated.