Liberia urged by WHO to standardize trainings on health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed the need to standardize health training in Liberia, reports said on Wednesday.According to Dr. Mesfin G. Zbelo, the acting Country Representative of the WHO, standardizing the training of health workers will go a long way in strengthening resilience within the health sector.

Dr. Zbelo made the observation Wednesday at the start of a three-day technical meeting to review training and indicators for health service resilience in Monrovia.

According to him, since the end of the Ebola crisis in the three Mano River Union countries of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the WHO has increased capacity building of health workers globally.

He noted that during the Ebola epidemic , more health workers abandoned health facilities which, he noted, was unprofessional.

Dr. Zbelo stressed that the standardization of health workers should be in line with the global initiative to train health workers.

In his remarks, the acting Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah, said the ability to respond to epidemics depends on the trust of the health

system.

Dr. Fallah noted that a trusted health system can respond to epidemic outbreaks faster than when the people lose confidence in the system.

He pointed out that Liberia has put into place all necessary measures to ensure adequate response to the Coronavirus with the Ebola experience.

He asserted that building a resilient health system is critical to responding to epidemic outbreaks, and that Liberia is making strides in that direction