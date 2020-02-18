Liberia urged to protect asylum seekers

Liberia has the obligation to protect t asylum seekers, said Madam Lisa Quarshie, senior officer at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).Madam Quarshie stated that the protection asylum seekers are critical for the survival of individuals or people fleeing conflicts and natural disasters.

Madam Quarshie made the statement Tuesday at the certification and induction of newly trained members of the Asylum Committee held at Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) head office in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

According to her, the Asylum Committee should take their work seriously to ensure that adequate treatment is provided them while residing in the country.

She asserted that the work of the committee will determine whether an Appeal Committee will be set up to address issues relating to asylum seekers’ cases in Liberia.

Madam Quarshie assured that the UNHCR will support the work of the Asylum Committee to ensure that problems confronting refugees and asylum seekers are addressed according to international protocols.

In remarks, the Executive Director of LRRRC, Festus Logan, said the Government of Liberia remains committed to upholding the principle of the 1951 Convention which relates to the status of refugees.

Director Logan stated that the asylum and refugee regime in Liberia has been stable over the years, noting that the induction of a new breed of members will enhance the effectiveness of the regime.

He admonished all newly inducted members of the Asylum Committee to use the knowledge acquired to adequately strengthen their ability in adjudicating asylum cases of all applicants in keeping with international best practices, conventions, protocols and resolutions of which Liberia is a signatory.

The Asylum Committee members inducted comprise of 16 persons from the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Justice, Finance and Foreign Ministries as well as LRRRC.