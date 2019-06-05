Liberia: US Embassy cautions personnel ahead Of June 7 protest

The American Embassy near Monrovia has cautioned U.S. government personnel to be cautious and avoid being caught up in the midst of a planned demonstration which is expected to take place in Monrovia on June 7.It said a demonstration is expected to take place on Friday, June 7, 2019, beginning in the morning staged by a group known as The Council of Patriots, the Embassy said in a late evening statement on Monday.

The statement advised U.S. government personnel to avoid the area, stressing that this should include rescheduling flights in or out of Roberts International Airport on June 7 and 8, as traffic jams may affect travel to and from the airport.

The Embassy, among other things, informed its personnel that while avoiding the areas of the demonstration, they must as well exercise caution if they unexpectedly find themselves in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

It wants personnel to monitor local media for updates on the day of the demonstration as well as maintain a low profile.