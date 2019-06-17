Liberia vows to establish e-government system

Liberia’s Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and Medici Land Governance (MLG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which focuses on land administration in the country.The MoU will lead to a pro bono pilot project that will explore the potential of digitizing existing government services and development of e-governance platforms in the country.

According to a statement issued at the weekend, the signing of the MoU is to promote President Weah’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), especially Pillar II which talks about the economy and job creation.

The pro bono pilot project will move Liberia towards a digital and block chain which will strengthen the economy as well as facilitate effective government services.

This includes identifying costs and benefits of implementing full-scale digitization of the government’s existing systems and processes, strengthening revenue generation, capacity building and reducing corruption.

The statement further stated that MLG will bring training to Liberia’s labor pool to facilitate knowledge transfer and create sustainable jobs, both in the initial gathering of the data, and the technological skills necessary to maintain the system.

Speaking on behalf of MFDP, Minister Samuel Tweah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digitize the economy to ensure improved service delivery.

He welcomed the assistance of MLG to actualize the vision of the Government of Liberia as enshrined in Pillar II of the PAPD in its national development plan.

He said: “The MLG comes at a time in our country’s history when we are prepared to leapfrog into the new age of technological advancement and digitization.”

“We believe that the free pilot project when implemented will showcase Liberia’s readiness to digitize the economy and migrate to an e-government platform that will facilitate full interoperability of the Government of Liberia services and systems,” Tweah added.