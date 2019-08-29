Liberia, W/Bank sign $19m grant

Published on 29.08.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The government of Liberia and the World Bank Group on Wednesday signed a grant financing agreement of US$19 million to invest in the Public Financial Management Reforms for Institutional Strengthening (PFMRIS) program.The PFMRIS project is intended to improve the domestic revenue mobilization systems and strengthen financial control and accountability in public finance.

The MFDP has set up a Project Management Unit (PMU) and has also done the preparation and adoption of the Project Implementation Manual.

The PMU predominantly comprises civil servants and is headed by a project manager.

The project implementation manual has been developed and approved by the World Bank Project Task Team.

The key public financial program is expected to last for five years.