Liberia: Wanted ex-bank governor turns himself in

Former Central Bank of Liberia Governor Milton Weeks who was wanted by the police over missing banknotes Friday turned himself in to investigators in Monrovia.According to Police Spokesman Moses carter, police tried to arrest Mr. Weeks Thursday night but could not enter his house.

Apparently to prevent his arrest, Mr. Weeks turned himself in to the police hours later on Friday.

The reason for the arrest of the Central bank of Liberia official is linked with the findings of a Presidential Investigation Team Technical Committee into some missing banknotes.

The team says the Central Bank of Liberia reported L$ 15,506,000,000 in banknotes as the total amount printed and shipped by CRANE Currency and received by CBL between July 2016 and April 2018.

The parking lists submitted by the CBL revealed that L$2,645,000,000 is yet to be

fully accounted for by the CBL.

The United States Embassy in Monrovia on Thursday, released the independent report by the forensic auditing firm Kroll Associates.

It says “Kroll found no information to support allegations that a container of banknotes went missing.”