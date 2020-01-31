Liberia welcomes US-Led Middle East Peace Plan

The Government of Liberia has welcomed the unveiling of a new plan for the

Middle East peace process which aims to find a lasting solution to one of the

world’s longest and intractable conflicts.The latest Peace Proposal, led by the United States, provides a

pathway to the much desired two-state solution that both sides,

Israelis and Palestinians, can work with.

“This well-intentioned effort has the full backing of the Liberian government,”

the Foreign Ministry quotes President George Manneh Weah as saying.

“Over the last several decades, we have watched the many concerted

efforts by the international community to resolve the Israeli – Palestinian

conflict, which continues to evolve since its onset in the mid-20th century,”

the ministry said in a statement issued in Monrovia late on Thursday.

According to Foreign Ministry, the Liberian Government as a respecter

of the fundamental rights of people for security and liberty; and an

ally in the global fight against terrorism and other forms of

injustice, Liberia has not made secret its desire to see that finality

is brought to this lingering quagmire.

“Liberia urges all sides to view the latest plan with open minds,

soberly reflecting on what their peoples have endured over the last

several decades, the foreign ministry said in the statement.

“In this regard, the Liberian government stands ready to take the

necessary steps in support of ongoing efforts that bring about a

workable and comprehensive peace plan, which benefits all sides,” the

statement added.