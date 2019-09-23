Liberia welcomes visiting ECOWAS parliamentarians

Liberia President George Manneh Weah, has expressed sincere gratitude to the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for choosing Liberia to convene their Extraordinary Summit.The 4th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament convened in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, 16 to discuss critical issues, including xenophobia, violence and insecurity affecting the sub-region.

“As the oldest independent African State, Liberia considers it a pride to have hosted the regional body in Monrovia,” the President said, stating that he was personally glad that the visiting parliamentarians received excellent courtesies during their deliberations in Liberia on issues affecting West Africa.

According to a press release, speaking at the weekend at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office when members of the ECOWAS Parliament paid an appreciation call on him, the President, who is a former member of the Parliament, said the deliberations held in Liberia would be recorded in history.

“I am very excited that everything went well,” President Weah pointed out adding, “I am personally proud, as former member of this body.” President Weah hoped that Liberia would be provided this opportunity again in the near future to host another conference of the ECOWAS parliament.

Speaking earlier, on the behalf of the Parliamentarian delegation, Liberia’s delegation head to the ECOWAS parliament, Representative Edwin Snowe, thanked President Weah for the support he and his government provided to make the forum successful.

“Today, we are here to say a ‘thank you’ to you, the entire government and the Liberian people for the warm hospitality accorded us during our sitting here,” Rep. Snowe said. He said the Parliament was extremely pleased with the organized manner in which everything went.

“Everything went well,” he emphasized. “We are here today to express our appreciation for all you have done – the participation of the full government was excellent.”

Rep. Snowe told the President that their visit to the high office was to demonstrate the spirit of gratitude which one of ten lepers rendered as demonstrated in Jesus’ biblical parable. “We thought it was befitting to come to say thank you for the unprecedented support from the Liberian people,” he stressed.