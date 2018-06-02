Liberia: WGB launches country partnership consultations

The World Bank Group (WBG) has officially launched its Country Partnership Consultations aimed at soliciting a better understanding of the development context and the needs of Liberia.Speaking Friday during the official launch of the programme at the WBG Liberia Office in Monrovia, the World Bank Country Director for Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone, Dr. Henry Kerali, said the WBG assessment is about identifying the challenges the country is faced with and opportunities which will help them direct their resources properly.

He also revealed that the WBG has designed a Systemic Country Diagnosis (SCD) system which has assisted the WBG in formulating its Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to be used to guide the engagement of the WBG with Liberia for the next five to seven years.

In remarks at the launching ceremony, Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, lauded the WBG for the support it has provided to Liberia.

He added that the new government in Liberia considered the WBG as one of the most trusted partners in the drive to transform the country.

The launch of the CPF is an opportunity to reset, recalibrate and to recharge Liberia’s relationship with

the WBG, Tweah continued, adding: “I have absolutely no doubt that this framework of the World Bank and Partners is fully aligned with what the country is doing with its noble plan.”

The WBG consists of five organizations namely, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC),the

Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

The WBG comprises 189 member countries, staff from more than 170 countries and offices in more than 130 locations around the world. The WBG is a unique global partnership working for sustainable solutions that reduce poverty and build shared prosperity in developing countries. The WBG’s current president is Jim Yong Kim a South Korean-American.