Liberia: World Bank cuts sod for $330000 FDA regional Office

World Bank Liberia Country Director Mr. Khwima Nthara Thursday kicked off the construction of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Regional Office in Tubmanburg, Bomi County valued at US$330,000.Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, World Bank Liberia Country Director Nthara, said the building will host ministries and agencies of government upon completion.

According to Nthara, the Regional office of the FDA will serve as a major host for forest rangers who will be assigned to protect the country’s forest in Western Liberia.

Director Nthara added that the construction of the Forestry Development Authority Regional office will ensure the protection of the Country’s forestry sector and endangered wildlife species living

in the forest.

The construction of the FDA Regional office in Bomi is part of the 36.7 Million United States dollars provided by the Norwegian government to protect the country’s with the implementation of major projects.