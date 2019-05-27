Liberian First Lady targets over 200 girls in education scheme

Liberia’s First Lady Clar Marie Weah, has disclosed plans to educate over 200 girls through her foundation, the Clar Hope Foundation (CHF).Mrs. Weah said the girls will be accommodated and educated in a girls’ home at the proposed City of Hope which is expected to be constructed soon.

The proposed City of Hope is a huge facility which will comprise the headquarters of the foundation, recreational and vocational training centers, a school, and dormitories among others, according to a statement from her office on Monday.

Mrs. Weah made the disclosure in Ghana recently when she received the SHEROES 2019 Humanitarian Award.

Mrs. Weah was quoted as saying such intervention was critical for affording the opportunity to girls who were denied education as a result of the Liberian civil war and other factors.

“A lot of our girls in our community were deprived of education because Liberia has gone through many challenges,” First Lady Weah asserted with optimism that the country was progressively getting better.

Mrs. Weah, since becoming First Lady, has been carrying out several humanitarian initiatives ranging from providing food to orphans and the elderly regularly to refurbishing schools and orphanages among others.

Addressing a huge crowd of women from across Africa and the world, Mrs. Weah said her interventions to improve the lives of the underprivileged people of Liberia spring from her passion for serving humanity.

“What I am trying to say is being the First Lady is important, but being a human first is more important to me,” said Mrs. Weah.

“I cannot just sit and live in luxury knowing that the people through whom God has blessed me, through President George Weah to have this position, are suffering,” said indicated adding, “So whatever I have, whatever I can do for the people of Liberia, I will do it.”

The Clar Hope Foundation was established in June 2018 with focus on four pillars- Education, Health, Women Economic Empowerment and Gender Equality to enable the First Lady to go the extra mile.

“I created the foundation because I want to go beyond what a First Lady is expected to do and I also want to pave the way for other First Ladies who will come after me,” Mrs. Weah said.

The Liberian First Lady was one of several distinguished personalities, including female leaders who have excelled in their respective fields.