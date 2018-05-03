Liberian govt to inherit Ecowas radio

The government in Monrovia and ECOWAS have signed an agreement turning over the regional bloc’s radio to Liberia.ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou signed for ECOWAS, while Liberia’s Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley signed for his country.

In remarks at the event held in Monrovia Tuesday, Mr. Findley observed that communication is important in reaching out to the people in the sub-region, adding that three languages will be used in transmitting messages to member states via ECOWAS radio.

The regional radio station became ECOWAS Radio after the United Nations turned over what was UNMIL Radio to the regional bloc this year upon ending its peacekeeping operations in Liberia.

Also making remarks during the signing ceremony, ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Brou said it was an opportunity to speak about the various issues affecting the region on a common media platform.

He said the radio station which will broadcast in English, French and Spanish, will be a very important instrument to promote peace, tolerance and good governance in the region.

He added that the radio will be used to send messages to all the 15 member states, and assured that ECOWAS will play its part in supporting the radio station.

The ECOWAS Commission President also thanked President Weah for the protocol that Liberia has signed for the free movement of persons, and also for his support.