Liberian, Guinean armies foster cooperation in fighting terrorism

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is seeking cooperation with the Guinean Army to prevent terrorism and strengthen security along the borders of the two countries.According to the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, the technical cooperation between the two nations is the result of the recent visit of President George Manneh Weah to neighboring Republic of Guinea.

General Johnson made the statement Tuesday at a press conference after two days of technical meetings with a five-man delegation of the Guinean Army in Monrovia.

He noted that with rising tension of terrorism within the sub-region, it is critical for Liberia and Guinea to further strengthen ties in the security sector to ensure that the two countries are protected against terrorism.

He stressed that security agencies such as the military at the various border points should work together to enhance border patrols between the two countries’ armed forces to prevent the flow of illicit weapons, smuggling of small arms and other security threats.

General Johnson added that although Liberian and Guinean soldiers were before not on good terms militarily due to the civil war in Liberia, the government under President Weah intends to foster cooperation in both military and technical training for officers in the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Guinean Army Delegation and Chief of Operation, Col. Michel Bangoura, said currently the relationship between Guinea and Liberia is excellent.

Col. Bangoura stated that the cooperation between the armies of the two countries will go a long way in ensuring that peace and security are maintained at all times.

He said the development process will be enhanced if peace and security are jointly prioritized by men-in-arms from the two nations.

He noted that Guinean and Liberian relationship started in the 1960s from the late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure and the late Liberian President William V. S. Tubman, noting that this must be enhanced by citizens of the two nations