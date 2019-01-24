Liberian, Guinean local administrators hold cross-border meeting

As part of efforts to foster mutual bilateral relations between Monrovia and Conakry, the Liberian authorities of Nimba and their counterparts from Guinea have ended a one-day cross-border meeting in the Guinean city of N’Zerekore.The day-long cross-border meeting which was held on Wednesday, January 23, follows the recent visit of the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament to Ganta, Nimba County where discussions were held about reawakening the cross-border coordinating meeting that was initially organized by

the United Nations Mission In Liberia (UNMIL) while in Liberia, Nimba

County Inspector Reginald Mehn disclosed.

The meeting, according to Inspector Mehn, brought together authorities of the three Guinean regions of Yomou, N’Zerekore and Lola and Liberia’s northeastern Nimba County.

Key on the agenda of the cross-border meeting, according to Inspector Mehn, were discussions on how authorities of both countries can work together to concretize the ECOWAS Protocol that calls for free

movement and trade within the sub-region, the protection of cross-border traders, administrative issues with major focus on

security and health.

“We want to inform our people that we have ended a day-long meeting with our Guinean counterparts from three regions there on the 23rd of January. During that meeting, we discussed many key things including health, security, free movement of citizens from both countries, especially our petty traders,” Nimba County Inspector told journalists.

According to Mehn, during the meeting, ordinary citizens and cross-border traders in attendance briefed authorities about their

experiences on both sides of the border.

According to him, there have been numerous complaints, especially from

Liberian traders of ill-treatment meted to them at the borders while traveling to Guinea for business purposes.

The Nimba County Inspector said findings and recommendations from the meeting will be forwarded to the national authorities of both countries for redress.

He said ahead of the meeting, the Nimba county administration collected important information from business people in the county and same were included in the meeting’s agenda since everyone did not have the time to attend the meeting in Guinea.

“We will also be moving to Ivory Coast to have similar meeting,” Mehn disclosed.

“I hope to see a more cohesive coexistence among our people because we are all Africans and therefore, we need to live together peacefully and be able to move from one country to another without problem,” Mehn said.