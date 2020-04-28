Liberian Information minister contracts coronavirus

Liberian Information minister Lenn Eugene Ngbe has confirmed that he has contracted coronavirus during official interactions with a senior government functionary.Ngbe told journalists in Monrovia on Tuesday that he apparently contracted the virus from the deceased Drug Enforcement Agency Executive Director, Marcus Soko during a recent security council meeting.

The minister is currently undergoing treatment at the 14 Military Hospital and his case brings to three the number of high-profile government officials who have contracted the virus in the last few days.

Other officials confirmed with the disease are Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean and Deputy National Police Inspector General Sadatu Reeves.

According to health officials, Liberia recorded eight additional cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing to 141 the total number of people with the respiratory disease.

16 people have died of the disease in Liberia.