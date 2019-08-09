Liberian leader backs bid for safe drinking water for all

Liberia President Dr. George Manneh Weah has reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at making clean and safe drinking water available to all Liberians irrespective of their geographic location.He pointed out that safe drinking water is a social and economic right, and hence that his government will continue to partner with individuals and organizations working to ensure the full enjoyment of that right.

“It is true that water is life, but it is truer that clean and safe drinking is life and a right,” the Liberian leader said as he launched the construction of 128 water wells in Montserrado County by the

non-governmental organization, Last Well, on Thursday, August 8, in Bentol, the capital of the county.

President Weah lauded the management of Last Well for exercising due diligence in the selection of Liberia for the provision of clean and safe-drinking water to citizens and residents of the country, and

called on the organization to extend its humanitarian services to all the 15 counties of Liberia. “Montserrado County should not be the last territory for this project,” President Weah implored Last Well, adding, “Extend to every part of the country.”

The Liberian President recalled his childhood days in Grand Kru County when safe drinking water was a problem, lamenting that such a situation, which is common in many other parts of Liberia, still

obtains in modern times, and called on Liberians to exercise patience as efforts are being made to transform Liberia’s socio-economic conditions.

Dr. Weah further indicated that the launch of Last Well’s 128 wells project for Montserrado County, which is a clear affirmation of the organization’s hope in the future of Liberia, aligns with his

government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The President used the launching program to symbolically distribute filter-fitted buckets to the audience.

In remarks at the program, the President and Founder of Last Well, Dr. Todd Philips, thanked the Liberian President for the opportunity provided his organization to assist Liberians, and assured that

several Liberians will have access to clean, safe drinking water at the close of the project in December 2020.

Last Well is a charity for Africa dedicated to reaching the goal of providing access to safe drinking water for developing countries. It has a mission to provide access to safe drinking water for the entire Liberian nation, border-to- border, and offer the Gospel to every community they serve by 2020.