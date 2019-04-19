Liberian leader flees mystery snakes in his office

President George Weah has been forced to work from his private residence after the discovery of two mystery black snakes in his office in central Monrovia.Sources say President Weah used his residence in Monrovia to perform his work on Friday as the building housing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where his office is located was being fumigated against the presence of reptiles.

Witnesses say a fleet of cars and motocycles making up the presidential road convoy remained parked in front of Weah’s personal residence in the Liberian capital on Friday

The mystery snakes which appeared to have escaped through a hole in the building were discovered on Wednesday but had never been confirmed killed.

Ministry sources say the building has since been evacuated with a return to it by workers not expected before April 22.

A video by local news portal FrontPage Africa shows workers attempting to kill the two snakes near the reception area of the building but the crawlers eventually escaped.