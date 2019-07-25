Liberian leader honors personalities serving humanity

Liberia President George Manneh Weah, Grand Master of the Orders of Distinction of the Republic of Liberia, has bestowed State honors upon several personalities who have in various ways served humanity with distinction.The well-attended investiture ceremony which took place Wednesday in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of Liberia’s Independence Day celebrations.

President Weah decorated senior citizens Mr. Dazoe Folley, aged 117; Martha Kono-Kpawo and Kolleh Rambo, aged 110,a; renowned traditional birth attendant and grandmother of 13, including Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee, for their humility and profound goodwill to people regardless

of diversity; Mr. Gerald Cooper, international expert of shipping industry and commerce, Liberia Maritime Authority, with the rank of Grand Band, Star of Africa (GBSA).

In the category of Grand Commander, Star of Africa (GCSA), were Professor Charles Steiner, Swiss taxidermist and wildlife enthusiast and founder of the popular Larkpazee Zoo; and Sheik Ismael Sesay, Chief Imam of the Black Jinnah Mosque in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville..

Ms. Grace-Ann Disckson, of the Liberian Athletic Federation, and Mr. Sedekee Kromah, a dedicated public servant, who has been janitor at the Muslim Congress High School since 1980, were bestowed the honor of Officer, Star of Africa (OSA).

Mr. Derrick Dumbar, sports activist and dedicated public servant through the Liberia Volleyball Federation, bagged the Knight Official, Humane Order of African Redemption (KO-HOAR), the same honor was posthumously shared with Mark Gibson, who once captained the national soccer team, the Lone Star.

Making remarks on behalf of the honorees, Mr. Folley said: “Grand Master, we want to say thank you for the honor you have bestowed upon us. I don’t believe that many of us expected this.”

He said it was a “great honor for one to be recognized individually for contributions to one’s country, and I’m sure this will be embedded in the memories of all.”

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, including the Ambassador of the United States Christine Elder, as well as friends and relatives of the honorees.