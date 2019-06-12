Liberian leader invites opposition for dialogue

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has extended an open invitation to opposition leaders, religious leaders, advocates and the Council of Patriots to a dialogue to find a solution to the crumbling economy.In a state of the nation address Tuesday that lasted for five minutes, President Weah said the country’s economic problems cannot be fixed overnight or only by the Coalition for Democratic Change led-government, but through the collective efforts of all Liberians.

“Fellow Liberians it will take the collective efforts of all Liberians to achieve the desired objective of reviving the economy and placing our country on the path of sustainable development and

transformation,” he said.

He said the poor state of the economy is not a secret because since he assumed the presidency he has been fair to the country by stating that the economy was indeed a broken one even before his government was inaugurated.

He said his arms will be open to welcome the good ideas of all so as to get the country moving forward.

“Fellow citizens, let us sit and dialogue on the way forward for our economic revival. Bring your ideas to the table, and I assure you that they will be given my most careful consideration,” he pointed out.