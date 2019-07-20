Liberian leader kicks off independence celebration with calls for unity

Ahead of Liberia’s 172nd Independence Day celebrations, President George Manneh Weah has been drumming up national support for reconciliation, peace and unity.At programs marking the 9th edition of the Golden Image Award, President Weah called on Liberians to stand together and undertake responsibilities that ensure a prosperous future for the country.

He said no nation’s future is assured without peace and harmony.

The Golden Image Award is hosted annually by the Liberian organization, Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), to recognize, adore and encourage the incomparable works of extraordinary people towards national renewal and peace.

The 9th edition was held Thursday, July 18, 2019 as a precursor to this year’s July 26 Independence observance and it was held at the Monrovia City Hall.

During the program, President Weah iin his statement said: “We will be celebrating the 172nd Anniversary of the Independence of our beloved country under the theme, ‘Together we are Stronger.’ I want to encourage all of us to renew our commitment and our patriotic duty; we must continue to undertake those responsibilities that will ensure a prosperous future for our country.”

He said broadening the national vision is to build a strong and peaceful nation where the citizens continue to dialogue and treat each other as one people.

The Liberian leader used the occasion to recognize and pay homage to

citizens who distinguish themselves by striving to nurture the country’s cultural heritage through artistic creativity.

“You give us hope for a better Liberia, and we salute you all,” the President told his audience, particularly the honorees.

The Liberian Chief Executive told recipients of this year’s Golden Image Awards (GIA) that their country is proud of them, and further admonished them to continue on the positive path they have taken.