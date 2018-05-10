Liberian leader meets Guinean country trekker

Liberia President, George Manneh Weah, has Thursday met in audience a Guinean national who traveled several weeks

on foot from his hometown near the border with Mali to Monrovia.The Liberian leader hailed Mr. Mamoudou Toure for exemplifying his love for him by fulfilling a promise he made to walk from Guinea to Liberia should President Weah emerge victorious in the 2017 presidential election.

Mr. Toure said his dream to see the Liberian leader in person was realized when he met President Weah on Wednesday, May 9 at his Foreign Ministry Office barely two days after his arrival in the country.

“I hereby acknowledge that Mr. Mamoudou Toure has fulfilled his promise to walk from the Republic of Guinea to the Republic of Liberia upon my victory as President in the Liberian 2017 Presidential election,” .Weah said.

“He was received by me at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs Office in Monrovia, May 9, 2018, at 10.00 a.m.,” the Liberian leader said in an official Memo to Mr. Toure.

Mamoudou Toure was one person in Guinea who expressed confidence in the ability of President Weah as a candidate capable of winning the 2017 Presidential election in Liberia.

Evidently, President Weah enjoys blistering widespread love and admiration from Liberians, not only in his home country, but also in other parts of the African continent and the world at large.