Liberian leader “shaken” by Kobe Bryant’s death

Liberia President George Manneh Weah has said he is deeply shaken by the death in a helicopter crash of US basketball star Kobe Bryant, describing the incident as a tragedy for the sporting world.”This is not only a sad day for them, but for the entire sports world, as we are all devastated by this tragedy,” the Liberian leader wrote on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

President Weah, a former World, European and African Footballer of the Year further declared: “This is a poignant moment for all of us sports enthusiasts; as the world has lost a great soul whose legacy will live on and serve as an inspiration for generations to come. The death of Kobe Bryant has left an indelible mark in our hearts, and he will truly be missed.”

The Liberian leader then extended heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of all those who died in the crash, adding: “They are all in our thoughts and prayers”.

Kobe Bryant, a five- time NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and Oscar Winner, was among nine people who died in a California helicopter crash on Sunday.

His 13 year-old daughter Gianna was also among those who perished in the crash .