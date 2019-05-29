Liberian leader urges steadfastness amidst torrid times

President George Manneh Weah President Weah is calling on all citizens to remain steadfast and not allow the difficult times the country is currently facing to define us as a country.“A nation is not defined only by easy and happy times, but rather the ability of its people to overcome difficult moments,” President Weah pointed out.

In his address to the nation Wednesday on major national issues currently confronting the country, President weah said: “We Liberians have had some difficult moments, but those moments do not define us, we overcame those dark days and today Liberia is a good shining multiparty democracy in which freedom is supreme.”

“Our strength as a people will always lie in our unity, because division will not help us to overcome the challenges we are going through as a people,” the Liberian leader stressed.

Weah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and the stability of the country.

He called on all citizens to reconcile their differences and find ways to overcome the difficult moments, adding that he is aware of the hardship and is working day and night to resolve them.

He re-emphasized his government’s commitment and responsibility of ensuring improvement of the lives and livelihood of all citizens, noting that they are working to shortly reduce the prices of basic commodities in the country.

In a related development the Liberian leader is urging Liberians to manage the culture of freedom and tolerance for criticisms.

He said the ability of citizens to manage the culture of freedom and tolerance for criticism will sustain the peace Liberia currently enjoys.

President Weah also wants reconciliation and social justice for all Liberians, noting that this will bring Liberians together to face and overcome the difficult moments the country is currently faced with.

” My fellow Liberians, it is these freedoms that will define us as a people, it is our toleration of opposing ideas that will enrich our national dialogue and discourse,” he stressed.

He pointed out that it is the use of these freedoms that will define Liberians as a people and the toleration of political opposition and opposing ideas that will enrich its national dialogue and discourse.

At the same time, the Liberian leader has called on citizens to use social media as a medium for nation-building and the promotion of peace, rather than a tool for national destruction.