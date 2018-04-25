Liberian newspapers agog with appearance in court of journalist’s killer, others

The appearance in court of journalist’s killer and Senate head saying coastal highway project not possible now,

dominate the headlines of Liberian newspapers on Wednesday.Following investigation, the Liberia national Police on Tuesday forwarded to court Jonathan Williams, who confessed killing Journalist Tyron Browne of the privately-owned Super FM Radio Station.

Williams told the police during investigation that he stabbed the journalist three times, leading to his instant death.

The Daily Observer and Heritage newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines, while the Inquirer published it on its front page and the New Democrat as its back page banner headline.

The Daily Observer published it under the caption: Journalist Killer Appears In Court Under Tight Security”, the Heritage, JOURNALIST’S KILLER, OTHERS DRAGGED TO COURT, while the Inquirer has the caption:

Man Charged For Killing Journalist-Others Held For Criminal facilitation, and the New Democrat: Journalist’s Killers Jailed.

Recently, President George Weah promised to construct a 350km coastal highway leading to the Southeastern corridor of the country.

But addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie, said the project was not possible now due to geographical and financing constraints. Senator Chie, who is also a geologist, noted that the construction of the highway is unrealistic because it is cost intensive, noting that the government does not have the funding to implement such a capital project.

The New Democrat and Inquirer newspapers published this story as their front page banner headlines under the respective captions: Coastal Highway ‘Mission Impossible’-Senate Chief, and Coastal Highway Not

Possible Now-Says Pro-Temp Chie.

Other headlines include: DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) Raids Drug Dealers In Monrovia (The Inquirer); To Safeguard Nation’s Strained Economy: Senators To Cut Salaries, Benefits (Heritage); BBC, AP To Engage Weah-As Pay-layleh Returns (Daily Observer); APM Terminals To Surrender Million Dollar Marine Program (New Democrat).